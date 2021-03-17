Euro zone govt bond trading, issuance jumped in 2020 - AFME

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - European government bond trading volumes rose to their highest in five years in 2020, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said in a report on Wednesday.

Average annual trading volumes rose 0.9% year-on-year to 71.7 billion euros last year, the highest since 2015, AFME said.

That came as European governments issued a record 3.675 trillion euros via bonds and bills, facing much higher funding needs due to the coronavirus crisis, the industry body said.

AFME said issuance of bonds in the environment, social and governance friendly sector (ESG) by European governments rose to 116.7 billion euros last year, buoyed by Germany's debut green bond and social bonds backing the European Union's SURE unemployment scheme.

The fourth quarter saw record green government bond issuance, it added.

AFME also said it saw evidence of the premium investors have to pay to get hold of green bonds -- the so-called 'greenium' -- on Ireland, France and Belgium's issues.

Despite a steep increase in issuance, European governments saw a net loss of six primary dealers -- banks that acts as market makers for governments' debt -- between August 2020 and January 2021. According to AFME, there were nine exits and three entries into the market.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

