Euro zone government bond yields slip; markets raise ECB rate hike bets

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slipped slightly in early trading on Thursday, while money markets raised their bets on European Central Bank raising rates following the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike.

The Fed raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday, as expected. It signalled that there would be equivalent 25 basis point hikes at every meeting for the remainder of the year as the central bank seeks to combat inflation.

Stock markets were firm as investors' risk appetite was supported by signs of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Analysts said that market optimism was also helped by China signalling it will roll out support measures for the economy and markets.

Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield initially edged higher in early trading, extending the previous session's gains to hit 0.408%, its highest since November 2018 DE10YT=RR.

But by 0837 GMT, it had eased slightly to 0.382%, down 2 bps on the day.

Italy's 10-year yield was flat on the day at 1.9%.

U.S. Treasury yields eased, having spiked to three-year highs on Wednesday following the Fed rate hike.

Focus remained on central banks, with the Bank of England expected to raise rates at its meeting later in the session.

The more upbeat sentiment means there are "fewer excuses for central banks to delay policy tightening," ING rates strategists said in a note to clients.

"Optimism gives rates markets more room to overshoot on the pricing of tightening cycles as the scenarios of severe growth impact get priced out again."

Euro zone money markets were pricing in 50 basis points of European Central Bank rate hikes by year-end, up from around 44 bps on Wednesday. IRPR

The economic impact of the war in Ukraine at this stage does not justify a return to "whatever it takes" style policies, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said

Final HICP euro zone inflation figures for February are due at 1000 GMT and are expected to show 5.8% price increases year-on-year.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and Chief Economist Philip Lane are due to speak at the "ECB and Its Watchers" conference later in the session.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

