Euro zone government bond yields rise as banking fears ease

March 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday while expectations over the European Central Bank terminal rate have stabilised in the last few sessions after high volatility.

Headlines on measures to ensure stability in the banking sector continued to drive financial markets.

A U.S. regulator-backed deal by First Citizens BancShares to buy failed Silicon Valley Bank soothed worries over systemic risks which recently triggered a rush into safe-haven assets.

Bond prices move inversely with yields.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, rose 8 basis points (bps) to 2.30%. It was in the middle of a range between 1.92%, hit around a week ago, and 2.77%, the highest level since July 2011 reached in early March.

The September 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forward (ESTR) EUESTECBF=ICAP was at around 3.37%, implying expectations for a deposit facility rate to peak at 3.44%. The November 2023 forward peaked at about 4% on March 8.

"Market expectations about future rate hikes remained subdued as financial stress is still weighing, with some investors expecting a tightening of lending standards due to the banking sector turmoil," said Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Van Lanschot Kempen.

"When this wobble settles, the market will refocus on inflation and the need for further tightening," he added, arguing that the ECB depo rate might peak at 4%.

The German yield curve recently eased its inversion, showing that markets see a recession induced by monetary tightening as less likely.

The gap between Germany's two-year and 10-year yields DE2DE10=RR was around -31 bps after hitting its deepest inversion since 1992 at -78 bps on March 10.

While investors keep discounting less tightening due to uncertainties about the health of the global banking system, ECB officials delivered mixed messages.

Portuguese central bank Governor Mario Centeno argued that wage growth in the euro area is not fuelling inflation, and the relatively quick nominal wage increases are still compatible with monetary policy.

Last week Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel played down another sell-off in bank shares as a natural extension of the recent market volatility calling for more rate hikes.

A market stress indicator was in the low part of the recent range, showing worries about a banking crisis were fading.

The gap between two-year euro swap rates and two-year German bond yields DE2IRS2Y=RR was at 71 bps after peaking at around 90 bps a couple of weeks ago due to strong demand for safe-haven bonds. It was at around 60 before fears of a banking crisis started hitting financial markets.

A swap spread measures the premium on the fixed leg of an interest rate swap, used by investors to hedge against rate risk relative to bond yields.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR rose 10 bps to 4.16%, with the closely watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields -- a gauge of investor confidence in the more highly indebted countries of the euro zone – at 185 bps, after hitting a one-week low at 179.7.

