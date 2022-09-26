Euro zone government bond yields jump to fresh multi-year highs

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Monday as expectations built for central banks to keep tightening monetary policy to tame inflation.

Britain’s gilt selloff resumed, triggering a yield rise of more than 20 basis points, which spilled into the euro area debt market.

Meanwhile, the spread between Italian and German yields widened after the centre-right collation won a clear majority after Sunday’s general elections. Italian debt is more susceptible to shifts in interest rate expectations given the country's vast debt burden.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield hit its highest since December 2011 at 2.128%. DE10YT=RR The 2-year yield rose to highest since December 2008 at 2.013%. DE2YT=RR

