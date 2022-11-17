Euro zone government bond yields hit multi-week lows

November 17, 2022 — 03:07 am EST

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday following dovish remarks from European Central Bank officials and based on hope that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of U.S. rate hikes.

ECB policymakers made a case for increased caution in policy tightening on Thursday, but analysts mentioned a statement perceived as dovish by Robert Holzmann, who is normally more hawkish in his approach.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR hit its lowest since Oct. 5 at 1.958%, down 4 basis points (bps).

Italy’s 10-year yield IT10YT=RR fell 5 bps to a fresh 2-month low at 3.88%.

