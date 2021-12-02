Euro zone government bond yields fall on Omicron worries

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday after a choppy start as the new Omicron coronavirus variant dampened risk sentiment, outweighing the impact of expectations for faster U.S. monetary policy tightening.

European shares dropped after a recovery in stock markets overnight was wiped out when United States identified its first known COVID-19 case caused by the Omicron variant, in a fully vaccinated patient.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that policymakers need to be ready to respond to the possibility that inflation may not recede in the second half of next year as expected.

On Tuesday, Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee that Fed policymakers would discuss at their Dec. 14-15 meeting whether to end their bond-buying program a few months earlier than had been anticipated.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 2 basis points to -0.354%.

U.S. borrowing costs rose in early London trade, with the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR up 0.5 basis points at 1.44%, while shorter maturities between 5 and 2 years rose by 3-4 bps.

“Bunds remain headline-driven in line with swings in risk sentiment on mixed Omicron headlines,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients mentioning the first confirmed case in the U.S. following reassuring WHO comments on mild symptoms.

“Even as the case for a faster taper is growing stronger with every bit of economic data, the long end of yield curves remain at the whim of Omicron newsflow,” ING analysts said.

Germany’s 30-year government bond yield DE30YT=RR was down one basis point at -0.05%, after hitting a fresh low since August of -0.056%.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 4 basis points to 0.98%, with the closely-watched spread between 10-year Italian and German yields DE10IT10=RR tightening to around 132 basis points.

"Italian bond prices are now outperforming after underperforming core and semi-core bonds in the last few days," Rene Albrecht, strategist at DZ Bank, said.

ING's analysts said that if the ECB were to delay a decision on its bond buying programme, it could initially be seen as dovish.

"But it is a two-edged sword. It extends a period of uncertainty and, alongside it, volatility,” they said, mentioning a potential negative impact on Italian bonds in the medium term.

Sources said that a growing number of European Central Bank governors are considering delaying part of a decision on the ECB's stimulus plans as the outlook has been muddied by the new coronavirus variant and mounting price pressures.

“The bottom line of the latest story is that the ECB is likely to decide that PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme) will end in March while possibly keeping the flexibility of the unused part of the envelope beyond March,” Commerzbank analysts argued.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

