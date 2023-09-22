Euro zone government bond yields fall after PMI data

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dropped on Friday after economic data showed a sharp contraction in economic activity that might lead the European Central Bank to soften its policy stance.

The HCOB France flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for the services sector fell to a 34-month low of 43.9 points in September from a final 46.0 in August and well below a Reuters forecast of an unchanged level.

German business activity dropped for the third consecutive month in September due to a sustained decline in demand for goods and services.

Germany’s 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 4.5 basis points (bps) to 2.70%.

France’s 10-year yield FRE10YT=RR fell 4 bps to 3.25%.

Money markets are pricing a 25% chance of an additional rate hike by year-end EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP, from an around 30% chance on Thursday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.