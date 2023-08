Euro zone government bond yields edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Stefano Rebaudo

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Euro area borrowing costs edged higher on Thursday ahead of U.S. inflation data, but domestic factors such as supportive bond supply and signs of easing inflation point to lower yields.

The U.S. inflation print will be under close scrutiny as investors look for any sign corroborating a disinflation narrative, as consumer price index (CPI) swaps USIL5YF5Y=R, EUIL5YF5Y=R recently dropped after weak data from China.

China's consumer sector slipped into deflation, and imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, threatening growth prospects.

Analysts expect the U.S. data to show core prices rose by 0.2% in July for a yearly gain of 4.8%. USCPF=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

Citi analysts said in a research note that "an inline CPI is likely to still result in a small rally, especially given the broader selloff (in U.S. Treasuries) over the last week."

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, was up 3 basis points (bps) to 2.50%, roughly the middle of its recent range.

"If we just look at domestic factors, bond yields should be lower because growth is softer, consumers' inflation expectations are falling, and the ECB told us they may have to deliver another 25 bps rate hike," said Rohan Khanna, head of euro area rates strategy at Barclays.

Khanna underlined global factors, including the Bank of Japan's monetary tweak and U.S. Treasury selloff, have been in the driver's seat of the euro area market since last month.

Citi analysts estimate this week's net cash requirement (NCR) for euro zone governments – equal to gross supply minus free float coupons, minus redemptions, minus the net change in European Central Bank (ECB) holdings - is at minus 35 billion euros, the most bond-supportive weekly NCR so far this year and likely the second most supportive over 2023.

Low bond supply is expected to support prices, which move inversely with yields.

Euro zone consumers expect inflation to keep slowing in the next months and years, an ECB survey showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations EUIL5YF5Y=R on Monday hit 2.67%, its highest level in over a decade, before dropping to 2.608%.

Benjamin Schroeder, senior rate strategist at ING, said in a research note that "the recent swings in the price for natural gas also highlight the lingering risk of supply disruptions to the more benign inflation dynamics of late."

"The ECB may have sounded less determined at the last meeting, not having pre-committed to a hike in September. But one should not underestimate the ECB's resolve and persistence (in fighting inflation)," he added.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone periphery, rose 2 bps to 4.16%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.