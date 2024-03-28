News & Insights

Euro zone government bond yields edge up after Fed's Waller remarks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 28, 2024 — 03:54 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up on Thursday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller advocated a higher-for-longer rate strategy in cautious markets ahead of key inflation data, which could affect the central banks' policy path.

** Waller said it was prudent to hold rates at the current restrictive levels for longer to help keep inflation on a sustainable trajectory toward 2%.

** Belgium will issue inflation figures later in the session, France, Italy and the U.S. on Friday, while German and euro area-wide figures are due next week.

** Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the bloc, was up 1.5 basis points (bps) at 2.31%, after hitting 2.292% late on Wednesday, its lowest since March 12.

** Markets fully priced in a 25 bps ECB rate cut by June and around 90 bps EURESTECBM6X7=ICAP by year-end.

** Italy's 10-year bond yield was 3.5 bps higher at 3.65% IT10YT=RR, with the closely watched gap to Germany's 10-year yield at 132 bps DE10IT10=RR.

** Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, rose 2.5 bps to 2.83%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((stefano.rebaudo@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.