Euro zone government bond yields edge down; focus on ECB

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Demand for German government debt increased slightly on Tuesday and yields dipped across the euro zone as investor attention focused on the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday.

The ECB is expected to increase its 750 billion-euro bond-buying programme, the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, or PEPP, on Thursday, probably by around 500 billion euros.

"We are anticipating an increase in asset purchases," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London.

"It will be important to see if there's any acknowledgement of the ruling from the GCC and how it impacts the ECB going forward," she added, referring to the German constitutional court ruling in May that the ECB had overstepped its mandate.

But a news report by MNI, which cited unnamed ECB officials, said many members of the ECB's governing council would oppose adding to the asset-purchase programme, preferring to wait as long as several months.

"The hawks had been remarkably silent in the run-up to the blackout period, and according to the sources story, a majority is reportedly preferring to wait until September to raise PEPP," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note to clients.

"Such second thoughts should limit the downside in BTP-spreads near-term," they added.

Core government bond yields fell by around two to three basis points in early London trading. This move then eased somewhat, with most yields last down less than two basis points.

Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields, which yesterday rose 5 bps to a three week-high of -0.39%, were last down around one basis point at -0.40% DE10YT=RR.

Italian government bond yields were flat, with the 10-year yield last down one basis point at 1.46% IT10YT=RR.

The Germany-Italy 10-year yield spread - which last week fell to its narrowest since the end of March - was down around 3 bps at 186 basis points DE10IT10=RR.

Italian yields posted their biggest monthly fall in four months in May, boosted by the likelihood the country will get grants from the European Union to support its coronavirus-hit economy.

The EU's coronavirus recovery fund was proposed by the European Commission last Wednesday, and on Friday Germany's foreign minister said that there is still a long way to go until talks on the fund are concluded.

The so-called "Frugal Four" countries - Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden - are expected to issue objections to the proposals in the coming days.

The first bi-monthly breakdown of the ECB's emergency asset- purchasing programme will be released today.

Analysts expect it to show the purchases' bias towards Italian and other periphery government bonds.

spreadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XRpjIx

