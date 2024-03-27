News & Insights

Euro zone government bond yields edge down ahead of inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 27, 2024 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields fell slightly on Wednesday in low volumes ahead of the Easter holidays, with investors waiting for key inflation data from both sides of the Atlantic.

** Spain will issue inflation figures later in the session, France, Italy and the U.S. on Friday, while German and euro area-wide data is due next week.

** Markets slightly scaled back their bets on 2024 ECB rate cuts to 90 basis points (bps) EURESTECBM6X7=ICAP earlier this week as Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Friday he expects just a 25-bps Fed cut in 2024.

** Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 1.5 bps at 2.33%.

** Italy's 10-year bond yield was 1 basis point lower at 3.65% IT10YT=RR, with the closely watched gap to Germany's 10-year yield at 130 bps DE10IT10=RR.

** Germany's two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, dropped one basis point to 2.84%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Andrew Heavens)

((stefano.rebaudo@tr.com))

