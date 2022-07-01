Euro zone government bond yields ease ahead of inflation data

By Stefano Rebaudo

July 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields eased ahead of inflation data due later on Friday after investors scaled back their expectations about future rate hikes as data on Wednesday showed Germany's inflation is cooling off.

Money markets are currently pricing in around 140 basis points of European Central Bank rate hikes by year-end from about 155 bps early this week as a potential slowdown in consumer price growth would allow the ECB to ease its monetary tightening path.

Meanwhile, declining risk appetite supported bond prices, which move inversely with yields.

Stocks fell, and the dollar rose on Friday as investors have shifted from worrying about inflation to fearing a global recession.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.355% after hitting its lowest since June 8 at 1.325% earlier in the session. DE10YT=RR

"The fear of another unexpectedly nasty surprise in the euro area inflation outlook is gone after the release of inflation from several member states," Unicredit analysts said.

"This might not prevent calls for strong tightening from ECB hawks going forward, but at least the tone is unlikely to sharpen," they added.

The first estimate of the June consumer price index for the euro zone will be released at 0900 GMT.

ECB policymaker and fiscal hawk Robert Holzmann would have preferred earlier action on interest rates than the current plan to raise them in July.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 1.5 bps to 3.4%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widening to 205 bps. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=RR

Analysts flagged a divergence between yield spreads of government bonds and the credit market.

The Italian-German spread showed resilience recently, as it kept fluctuating around 200 bps.

At the same time, the iTraxx Europe Crossover index, which measures the cost of insuring exposure to investment grade European corporate high yield bonds, rose above 120 basis points on Thursday for the first time since March 2020. ITEEU5Y=MG

"The major decoupling from credit spreads suggests that so far the ECB's anti-fragmentation efforts are achieving the desired effect," Commerzbank analysts said.

The ECB announced in mid-June plans to tackle fragmentation in euro zone bond markets or an excessive widening of spreads between core and peripheral yields that might hamper monetary policy transmission across the bloc.

The central bank will buy bonds from Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece with some of the proceeds it receives from maturing German, French, and Dutch debt to cap spreads between their borrowing costs, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.