Euro zone government bond yields drop on COVID-19 variant fears

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped sharply across the board on Friday morning as investors piled into safe haven assets amid mounting concerns over a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 7 bps at -0.32% at the open. Other highly-rated euro zone government bond yields were lower 5-6 bps. DE10YT=RR, FR10YT=RR, NL10YT=RR

U.S. Treasury yields slipped around 10 bps across the curve. US10YT=RR, US30YT=RR

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @abhinavvr))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.