Euro zone government bond yields drop on COVID-19 variant fears

Contributor
Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Euro zone government bond yields dropped sharply across the board on Friday morning as investors piled into safe haven assets amid mounting concerns over a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa.

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped sharply across the board on Friday morning as investors piled into safe haven assets amid mounting concerns over a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 7 bps at -0.32% at the open. Other highly-rated euro zone government bond yields were lower 5-6 bps. DE10YT=RR, FR10YT=RR, NL10YT=RR

U.S. Treasury yields slipped around 10 bps across the curve. US10YT=RR, US30YT=RR

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @abhinavvr))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More