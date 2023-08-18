News & Insights

Euro zone government bond yields drop on concerns about the economy

August 18, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs dropped on Friday as concerns about the global economy made investors move back into safe-haven government bonds a day after the benchmark Bund yield approached its highest level in 12 years.

Bond prices move inversely with yields.

China's economic problems are high on investors' minds, and liquidity crunch seems to be spreading to China's vast shadow banking sector, with Zhongzhi, a major Chinese asset manager, telling investors it needs to restructure its debt.

Data showed further signs of weakness for the euro area economy, with building permits for apartments in Germany falling 27% during the first half of the year.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR dropped 9.5 bps to 2.60%. It hit 2.714% the day before, just off its highest level in 12 years, reached in early March at 2.77%. DE10YT=RR

