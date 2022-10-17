Euro zone government bond yields drop, eyes on gilts

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, taking cues from British gilts, but were still not far off their highest levels in more than 10 years with investors focused on inflation risks and increasing bond supply.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced tax changes on Monday that he said would raise 32 billion pounds ($36.16 billion) a year in extra revenue as he sought to end a rout in the bond market caused by the government's previous plans.

The German 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR dropped 13 basis points (bps) to 2.23%, and was set for its biggest daily fall since Oct. 3. It hit its highest since August, 2011 at 2.423% last week.

Yields in British 10-year gilts fell 36 bps to 3.96% GB10YT=RR, while the 2-year dropped 28 bps to 3.6%. GB2YT=RR

Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, said the British government's signals of its willingness to support fiscal sustainability "triggered a rally in gilts (which is) affecting the euro area."

"But the market is still nervous, it hasn't a clear direction as it looks at central banks' monetary tightening, inflation, a more hawkish Fed," he said.

Analysts expect euro-area governments to issue more debt to fund public spending to mitigate the impact of surging energy prices, while the European Central Bank will start reducing its bond portfolio.

Two key ECB policymakers made the case on Saturday for a cut in the bank's oversized balance sheet, indicating that the critical policy debate will be on how to run down the ECB's more than 5 trillion euros worth of bonds.

On Friday, U.S. data overshadowed a warning of rising recession risks in the single currency bloc while reinforcing a view that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep raising interest rates aggressively.

Europe's energy subsidies may reduce the current inflation rate but only at the expense of higher readings, potentially complicating the task of monetary policy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 13 bps to 4.7% IT10YT=RR, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 243 bps. DE10IT10=RR

Markets await the choice of Italy's finance minister, with Lega's Giancarlo Giorgetti most likely to be appointed, according to several media reports.

Giorgetti, the outgoing industry minister in Mario Draghi's national unity government, is considered one of the League's most moderate, pro-European figures and would be seen relatively positively by the market.

"Yet, he would not be the super parties' 'safe pair of hands' like other potential candidates named in recent weeks," Citi analysts said, mentioning ECB board members Fabio Panetta and Vincenzo Visco.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Ed Osmond and Bernadette Baum)

