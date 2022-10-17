Euro zone government bond yields drop, eyes on gilts

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, taking cues from British gilts, but were still not far off their highest levels in more than 10 years with investors focused on inflation risks and increasing bond supply.

Yields on UK government bonds dropped after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt, seeking to stem a dramatic loss of confidence among investors in Prime Minister Liz Truss's government, will announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than scheduled.

The Bank of England on Monday outlined the various liquidity operations it holds following last week's conclusion of its emergency gilt market support.

German 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR dropped 9 basis points (bps) to 2.27%, after rising 6 bps late Friday. It hit its highest since August, 2011 at 2.423% last week.

Yields in British 10-year gilts fell 27 bps to 4.06% GB10YT=RR, while the 2-year dropped 12 bps to 3.75%. GB2YT=RR ahead of an expected U-turn on fiscal plans.

"The UK government is giving signals of being ready to take more measures to support fiscal sustainability, and this triggered a rally in gilts affecting the euro area," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"But the market is still nervous, it hasn't a clear direction as it looks at central banks' monetary tightening, inflation, a more hawkish Fed..." he added.

Analysts expect euro-area governments to issue more debt to fund public spending to mitigate the impact of surging energy prices, while the European Central Bank will start reducing its bond portfolio.

Two key ECB policymakers made the case on Saturday for a cut in the bank's oversized balance sheet, indicating that the critical policy debate will be on how to run down the ECB's more than 5 trillion euros worth of bonds.

On Friday, U.S. data overshadowed a warning of rising recession risks in the single currency bloc while reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep raising interest rates aggressively.

Europe's energy subsidies may reduce the current inflation rate but only at the expense of higher readings, potentially complicating the task of monetary policy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday.

