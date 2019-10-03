Euro zone fiscal stimulus needs to play more substantive role: ECB

Fiscal stimulus needs to play a more substantive role than usual in boosting the euro zone economy, but the current framework for spending is insufficient to deliver the needed boost, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

Calling for a sizeable and agile centralised fiscal capacity in the euro zone, de Guindos said this would ensure that the bloc could better react to future threats.

"A dedicated centralised fiscal capacity would not interfere with domestic policy," de Guindos said in Madrid. "By focusing on common area-wide stabilisation it need not affect national fiscal space but rather provide an additional layer."

