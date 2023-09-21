Euro zone firms finally absorbing wage pressures -ECB's Lane

Adds detail on wages, inflation, labour market

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone companies are finally absorbing wage pressures and the labour market has started to soften, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, suggesting inflation pressures from employee pay rises are finally subsiding.

The ECB raised its deposit rate to a record high 4% last week to combat excessive inflation but an exceptionally tight labour market has kept upward pressure on wages, raising the upside risk on consumer prices.

While far from declaring victory over inflation, Lane argued there were tentative signs that wage pressures may be softening, potentially easing fears of some conservative policymakers who are keeping further rate hikes on the table.

"The contribution of unit profits to annual inflation in the first half of 2023 has moderated relative to its contribution in 2022, suggesting that the rising wage pressures are starting to be absorbed by firms," Lane said in a speech in New York.

"Price hikes coming in below the increase in unit labour costs are projected to contribute further to the required disinflation during 2024," he told the Money Marketeers of New York University.

While jobless rates are holding at record lows, a paradox for some given surging borrowing costs and a stagnant economy, Lane said a change may be underway.

"The labour market has so far remained resilient despite the slowing economy but shows signs of losing momentum," he said.

Although Lane repeated the bank's standard guidance which does not rule out a further hike, he added that a "range of model-based simulations" done by the ECB suggest the bank has done enough.

