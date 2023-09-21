News & Insights

Euro zone firms finally absorbing wage pressures -ECB's Lane

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

September 21, 2023 — 06:46 pm EDT

Written by Michael Derby for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone companies are finally starting to absorb wage pressures, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, suggesting a lengthy period of excessive profit margins may be coming to an end.

"The contribution of unit profits to annual inflation in the first half of 2023 has moderated relative to its contribution in 2022, suggesting that the rising wage pressures are starting to be absorbed by firms," Lane said in a speech in New York.

"Price hikes coming in below the increase in unit labour costs are projected to contribute further to the required disinflation during 2024," he added.

(Reporting by Michael Derby, writing by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Chris Reese)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.