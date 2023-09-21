Euro zone firms finally absorbing wage pressures -ECB's Lane

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone companies are finally starting to absorb wage pressures, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, suggesting a lengthy period of excessive profit margins may be coming to an end.

"The contribution of unit profits to annual inflation in the first half of 2023 has moderated relative to its contribution in 2022, suggesting that the rising wage pressures are starting to be absorbed by firms," Lane said in a speech in New York.

"Price hikes coming in below the increase in unit labour costs are projected to contribute further to the required disinflation during 2024," he added.

(Reporting by Michael Derby, writing by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Chris Reese)

