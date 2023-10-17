Euro zone financial stability fragile as growth stagnates -ECB

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Financial stability in the euro zone is fragile as the economy adapts to higher rates, stagnating growth and a real estate downturn, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"The euro area financial stability outlook is fragile, as the financial system adapts to a higher interest rate environment," de Guindos said in a speech. "Real estate markets are in a downturn, a severe one for commercial real estate."

Still, it is not yet time for the release of bank capital buffers as lenders are resilient and profitable, sitting on ample capital, de Guindos added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Chris Reese)

