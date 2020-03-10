Euro zone economy slowed in Q4, imports jump

The euro zone economy grew at a snail's pace in the fourth quarter, figures on Tuesday confirmed, as investments and consumer and government spending just offset the impact of a sharp rise in imports.

By contrast, net trade stripped 0.8 percentage points from GDP as imports rose by 1.8 percent while exports increased by only 0.2 percent. The change in inventories was a negative factor of 0.1 percentage points.

In the same data release, Eurostat said that employment rose by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 1.1 percent year-on-year.

