Euro zone economy showing signs of stabilisation: Lagarde

Euro zone growth remains modest but there are tentative signs of stabilisation, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, largely repeating earlier comments on the health of the currency bloc's economy.

"While uncertainties surrounding the global economic environment remain elevated, those related to trade tensions between the United States and China are receding," Lagarde told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

"Other risks, however, are still lingering or – such as the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the coronavirus – are a renewed source of concern," she said.

