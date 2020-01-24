Euro zone economy remains weak but green shoots emerging -PMIs

Euro zone business activity remained lacklustre at the start of the year, a survey showed a day after the European Central Bank said the manufacturing sector remained a drag on the economy, but there were some glimmers of hope for policymakers.
