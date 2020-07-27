Euro zone economy not yet out of danger from coronavirus - ECB's Panetta

Contributor
Michelle Martin Reuters
Published

The danger for the euro zone from the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta told La Repubblica, adding that he saw no need to make any tweaks to the bank's bond-buying programme.

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - The danger for the euro zone from the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta told La Repubblica, adding that he saw no need to make any tweaks to the bank's bond-buying programme.

"It's too soon to declare victory," Panetta said in the interview circulated by the ECB, adding that the euro zone economy was likely to contract further in the second quarter than the first.

He pointed to recent data that has shown an improvement in industrial production and retail sales but added: "They don't give us sufficient grounds for satisfaction."

On the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), he said: "The programme is working well, and I don't see any economic reasons to change our decisions or actions."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((MichelleHannah.Martin@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5223; Reuters Messaging: MichelleHannah.Martin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More