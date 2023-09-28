News & Insights

Euro zone economic sentiment slips for fifth straight month in Sept

September 28, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment fell for a fifth consecutive month in September although by slightly less than expected as the mood in services, retail and amongst consumers slipped, but for industry it improved after seven months of decline.

The European Commission's monthly survey on Thursday showed economic sentiment in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell to 93.3 points in September from a revised 93.6 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a dip to 92.5 points.

Sentiment in industry rose against expectations of a decline, while for services, the biggest sector of the euro zone economy, it slipped, albeit not as steeply as expected.

Inflation expectations among consumers rose for the second consecutive month. Selling price expectations among manufacturers also increased, albeit only slightly from a near three-year low struck in August.

