Euro zone debt yields slip, focus on data, bond scarcity

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday with the market still caught between bullish signals from the global economy and worries about the impact of surging coronavirus infections.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said that share prices are "euphoric" but they reflect optimism about the post-pandemic future, after strong economic data from the U.S. drove equities higher on Tuesday.

In Europe, Slovakia's hospitals are in a critical situation dealing with a surge in coronavirus infections while the Austrian government will approve measures to limit access to services for unvaccinated people after it re-introduced restrictions.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 1 basis point to -0.25%.

"The light agenda today is unlikely to change the dynamics (of the last few days). U.S. housing data are likely to add to the positive Q4 data flow while Schnabel should reaffirm the ECB's supportive stance" Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel will deliver a speech and hold a virtual Q&A on the economic and monetary policy outlook.

Investors also await final euro zone consumer price index data.

But some analysts argue that a shortage of bond supply to use as collateral is the primary driver of prices going into year-end, despite recent moves from the ECB to solve the issue.

The central bank announced late on Monday it increased the upper limit of cash as collateral for the euro system securities lending programme 150 billion euros from 75 billion.

"Whether this (ECB decision on collateral) will help to alleviate the high prices for German Bund and even French govie (government bonds) collateral has to be seen," ING analysts said.

"Markets at least appear less convinced as the spread between swaps and bonds has rewidened again, reversing the tightening on the back of the ECB’s adjustment," they added.

British inflation surged to a 10-year high last month as household energy bills rocketed.

The numbers, which might bolster expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month, drove UK gilt yields higher, with the 10-year yield GB10YT=RR up a basis point to 1.0%, its highest since November 4.

The ECB announced it bought a net 24.508 billion euros ($27.83 billion) of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, above the 18.347 billion euros it purchased a week earlier.

"European government bond spreads started to reverse the recent widening with Spain outperforming in shorter maturities and Italy in longer maturities, possibly helped by ECB purchases," Commerzbank said.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield fell 1 bps to 0.963% IT10YT=RR, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 121 bps.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

