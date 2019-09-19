Euro zone current account surplus widens in July

Contributor
Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

The current account surplus in the 19 countries sharing the euro widened to 20.54 billion euros in July from 18.35 billion a month earlier, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The current account surplus in the 19 countries sharing the euro widened to 20.54 billion euros in July from 18.35 billion a month earlier, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

In the 12 months to July, the surplus was 2.7 percent of the bloc's gross domestic product, down from 3.3 percent in the preceding 12 months, the data showed.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1244; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More