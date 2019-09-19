Euro zone current account surplus widens in July

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The current account surplus in the 19 countries sharing the euro widened to 20.54 billion euros in July from 18.35 billion a month earlier, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

In the 12 months to July, the surplus was 2.7 percent of the bloc's gross domestic product, down from 3.3 percent in the preceding 12 months, the data showed.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1244; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

