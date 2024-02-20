Euro zone current account surplus widens in Dec: ECB

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus widened in December on a bigger trade surplus and a lower outflow of primary income, such as profits, dividends, and remittances, data from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.

The 20-nation currency bloc's adjusted current account surplus rose to 31.9 billion euros in December from 22.5 billion a month earlier, while according to unadjusted figures, it rose to 42.7 billion euros from 31.4 billion euros.

In the 12 months to December, the euro zone's current account surplus rose to 1.8% of the bloc's GDP from a deficit of 0.6% in the preceding 12 months.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.