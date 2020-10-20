Euro zone current account surplus widens in August

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The adjusted current account surplus of the 19 countries sharing the euro widened to 19.9 billion euros in August from 17.0 billion euros in July on a higher trade surplus and a lower deficit on primary income, data from the ECB showed on Tuesday.

In the 12 months to August, the bloc's current account surplus fell to 1.9% of GDP from 2.2% in the preceding year, mostly on a lower surplus from the trade of services and a lower flow of primary income, which includes earnings on foreign investments.

To read more about this data, click on: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/bop/html/index.en.html

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

