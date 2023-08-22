News & Insights

Euro zone current account surplus surges in June

August 22, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus surged in June on higher goods exports and lower imports, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday.

Based on adjusted data, the 20-nation recorded a surplus of 35.8 billion euros after 7.9 billion a month earlier while unadjusted data showed a surplus of 36.8 billion euros after a 12.5 billion euro deficit.

In the 12 months to June, the bloc's current account showed a deficit of 0.1% of GDP after a surplus of 1.0% in the previous 12 months.

