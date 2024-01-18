News & Insights

Euro zone current account surplus shrinks in Nov

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

January 18, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus declined in November on lower primary income, which typically includes the flow of profits, wages, interest income and dividends into and out of the bloc, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

Based on calendar and seasonally-adjusted figures, the surplus eased to 24.6 billion euros from 32.3 billion euros a month earlier while the unadjusted figure slipped to 31.7 billion euros from 28.4 billion euros.

In the 12 months to November, the bloc generated a current account surplus equal to 1.6% of GDP compared to deficit of 0.5%in the previous 12 months.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.