Euro zone current account surplus shrinks in Nov

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus declined in November on lower primary income, which typically includes the flow of profits, wages, interest income and dividends into and out of the bloc, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

Based on calendar and seasonally-adjusted figures, the surplus eased to 24.6 billion euros from 32.3 billion euros a month earlier while the unadjusted figure slipped to 31.7 billion euros from 28.4 billion euros.

In the 12 months to November, the bloc generated a current account surplus equal to 1.6% of GDP compared to deficit of 0.5%in the previous 12 months.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Christina Fincher)

