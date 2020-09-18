Euro zone current account surplus shrinks in July

Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
The adjust current account surplus of the 19 countries sharing the euro narrowed to 16.6 billion euros in July from 20.7 billion euros in June as a lower primary income balance offset a rise in the trade surplus, data from the ECB showed on Friday.

In the 12 months to June, the bloc's current account surplus fell to 2.2% of GDP from 2.6% in the preceding year, mostly on a lower surplus from the trade of services and a lower flow of primary income, which includes earnings on foreign investments.

