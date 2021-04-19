Euro zone current account surplus narrows in Feb

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account surplus narrowed in February on lower net exports of goods and services, European Central Bank data showed on Monday.

The bloc of 19 countries sharing the euro recorded a current account surplus of 25.9 billion euros in February, down from 34.7 billion euros in January, according to adjusted figures.

Based on unadjusted data, the surplus widened to 13.3 billion euros from 5.6 billion euros.

In the 12 months to February, the current account surplus widened to 2.3% of the bloc's GDP from 2.2% in the preceding 12 month period.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.