Euro zone current account surplus narrows further in May

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The current account surplus of the 19 countries sharing the euro narrowed to 7.95 billion euros in May from 14.27 billion euros in April on a big outflow of secondary income, which includes transfers between residents and non-residents, ECB data showed on Monday.

In the 12 months to May, the bloc's current account surplus fell to 2.2% of GDP from 2.7% in the preceding year, mostly on a big drop in the surplus on the trade of goods and services.

To read more about this data, click on: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/bop/html/index.en.html

