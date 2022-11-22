Euro zone current account deficit narrows in Sept

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed in September as the trade deficit halved, data from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.

Once running big surpluses, the 19-country euro zone slipped into a current account deficit this year as soaring energy prices and a weak euro pushed up its import bill.

The adjusted current account deficit narrowed to 8.1 billion euros ($8.32 billion) in September from 26.9 billion a month earlier, while on an unadjusted basis, the bloc had a surplus of 3.8 billion euros after a deficit of 20.8 billion euros.

In the 12 months to September, the bloc's current account deficit equalled 0.4% of gross domestic product after a surplus of 2.8% in the preceding 12 months.

($1 = 0.9739 euros)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

