Euro zone consumers see lower inflation ahead - ECB poll

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumers cut their inflation expectations for the following 12 months again in May, although they still saw prices growing faster than the European Central Bank (ECB) would like for years to come, a new ECB poll showed on Wednesday.

The ECB's monthly Consumer Expectations Survey, which also showed modest expectations for income growth, was likely to provide some relief to policymakers deploying relentless interest rate hikes to battle a bout of high inflation in the 20 countries that share the euro.

The median respondent in the May edition of the survey expected prices to grow by 3.9% in the following 12 months, down from 4.1% in April and 5.0% in March.

Uncertainty about inflation expectations 12 months ahead, as measured by the dispersion in responses, fell to its lowest level since March 2022, straight after the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.

But consumers expected inflation three years ahead to come in at 2.5%, unchanged from April and still above the ECB's 2% target.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.