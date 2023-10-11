News & Insights

Euro zone consumers see inflation above ECB's target for years

October 11, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone households see inflation staying slightly above the European Central Bank's 2% target for another three years, an ECB survey showed on Wednesday, in a possible headache for rate-setters fighting for their credibility.

The ECB's latest Consumer Expectation Survey, carried out in August, showed the median respondent thought inflation would be 2.5% three years later, up from 2.4% in the previous survey round a month earlier.

Consumers were also asked about their inkling for inflation in following 12 months, which showed a slight increase to 3.5% from 3.4% in July.

