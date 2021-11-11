Euro zone consumers expect inflation to fall back after spike - ECB survey

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumers expect prices in the bloc to grow by 3% in the next 12 months before easing back to the European Central Bank's 2% goal, an ECB survey showed on Thursday.

Euro zone inflation hit 4.1% in October and economists have started to warn it could stay above the ECB's target next year as higher energy costs and supply disruptions feed into wage and price expectations.

The results of the poll may cement the ECB's belief that the current surge in the cost of living is temporary because households are not bracing for it to continue after next year.

The median respondent in the ECB's Consumer Expectations Survey saw annual price growth at 3% for the coming 12 months and at 2% per year for the next three years.

"By and large households are very aware of the fact that there's a near-term surge in inflation, so that they're upgrading their one-year-ahead beliefs," Chief Economist Philip Lane said as he unveiled the survey's results.

"But they're not changing, at least in terms of the median, the three-year belief. This suggests that at least the median respondent kind of agrees that this inflation surge is most likely temporary in nature."

The survey also showed that households did not see this bout of inflation coming.

The October 2020 poll put both one-year and three-year-ahead inflation at 2%, where they have generally hovered since the survey was launched in April 2020.

This confirmed that households are poor at predicting inflation, a long known fact in the economic profession.

But it also showed that the ECB had managed to anchor their expectations around its official goal, which may give ammunition to policy hawks who want to wind down the ECB's bond-buying programmes.

The ECB interviewed around 10,000 consumers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium using an online poll.

The survey has been carried out monthly but this was the first time some of the results have been made public.

