Markets

Euro zone consumers brace for recession and high inflation - ECB survey

Contributors
comparison Reuters
the ECB expects inflation to average Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

Consumers in the euro zone are bracing for the economy to shrink and for high inflation to continue eating into their income in the next year, a European Central Bank survey showed on Thursday.

By comparison, the ECB expects inflation to average 6.8% in 2022 before falling to 3.5% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024. It sees growth at 3.7% this year, 2.8% next year and 1.6% in 2024.

The ECB raised interest rate by 50 basis points last month and guided for more hikes in the months ahead to fight record-high euro zone inflation, which hit 8.9% last month.

It cited "anchoring...inflation expectations" as one of the reasons for the move.

For the survey, the ECB interviews around 14,000 adults each month from Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands. These countries represent 85% of the euro area's GDP and 83.8% of its population.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular