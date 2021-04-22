Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -8.1 in April
Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 2.7 points in April from the March number, figures released on Thursday showed. The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -8.1 this month from -10.8 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer confidence to remain at -10.8. In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 3.1 points to -9.0.
For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases
(Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk)
