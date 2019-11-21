Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -7.2 in November

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.4 points in November from the October number, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -7.2 this month from -7.6 in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -7.3.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.6 points to -6.7.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk)

