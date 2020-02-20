Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -6.6 in February

Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 1.5 points in February from the January number, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -6.6 this month from -8.1 in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -8.2.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 1.2 points to -5.9.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

