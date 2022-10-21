Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -27.6 in October

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 1.2 points in October from the September number, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -27.6 this month from -28.8 in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -30.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.6 points to -29.0.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

