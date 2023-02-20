Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -19.0 in February

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 1.7 points in February from the January number, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -19.0 this month from revised -20.7 in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -19.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 1.5 points to -20.6.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko in Gdansk)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

