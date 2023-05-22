News & Insights

Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -17.4 in May

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

May 22, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Luca Fratangelo for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.1 point in May from April's number, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -17.4 this month from -17.5 in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -16.8.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.6 points to -18.3.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Luca Fratangelo in Gdansk)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.