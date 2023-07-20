Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -15.1 in July

July 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 1.0 points in July from the June number, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -15.1 this month from -16.1 in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -16.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 1.1 points to -16.1.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)

