Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -13.9 in September

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.8 points in September from the August number, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -13.9 this month from -14.7 in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -14.6.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.6 points to -14.9.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk)

