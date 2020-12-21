Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -13.9 in December

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 3.7 points in December from the November number, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -13.9 this month from -17.6 in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -16.8.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 3.4 points to -15.3.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;+48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.