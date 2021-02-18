Euro zone consumer confidence rises more than expected in Feb

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence picked up more than expected in February, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday, despite continued economic lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission said consumer confidence in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.7 point compared to January to −14.8 points. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -15.0 points from -15.5 in January.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

