Euro zone consumer confidence rises more than expected in Feb

Euro zone consumer confidence picked up more than expected in February, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday, despite continued economic lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission said consumer confidence in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.7 point compared to January to −14.8 points. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -15.0 points from -15.5 in January.

