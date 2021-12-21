Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -8.3 in December

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 1.5 points in December from the November number, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -8.3 this month from -6.8 in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -8.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 1.4 points to -9.6.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

(Reporting by Katarzyna Zajaczkowska in Gdansk)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

